814cast: Thanksgiving Rain

Thanksgiving is 2 days away and unfortunately rain will move in as well. Wednesday will start out cloudy but dry. Showers will move in by the afternoon. The showers will become a steadier rain by the evening hours. Wednesday night will be cloudy with periods of rain an drizzle.

Thanksgiving will start out cloudy and rainy. The rain will taper to showers by the afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Friday will be dry with a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the lower 50s.