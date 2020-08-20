814cast: Any Rain Insight?

The biggest question in Central PA is, “when are we getting any rain?” Most of us in Central PA are under “Abnormally Dry or Moderate Drought.” The latest Drought Monitor came out today, August 20th.

As we look ahead the chance of rain remains low but Bedford and Somerset counties. A shower and thunderstorm could pop up right around the PA Turnpike Friday. Those who live north of the PA Turnpike will not see much if any rain.

This weekend will be mainly dry with a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky. There could be a stray shower or thunderstorm for a few of us Saturday. Sunday will be dry with a partly cloudy sky.

The next real chance of some rain could come late next week. That is when a front will move through the region.