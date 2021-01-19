8-year-old to be honored during inauguration

An eight-year-old Maryland boy will be honored during the presidential inauguration celebration for his inspiring work: helping others.

Throughout the pandemic, second-grader Cavanaugh Bell has been delivering supplies and building mobile pantries for communities in need.

Now, in a high profile new role, he will introduce musician Justin Timberlake during a primetime special.

The young Maryland boy who was once bullied in preschool is on a mission to help others. He’s organized and gathered truckloads of supplies for communities in need and now builds mobile pantries.

His work even got the attention of vice president-elect Kamala Harris. His next stop: the inauguration.

“My mom just told me that I’m doing something for the inauguration. And I w– and I was too excited that I didn’t ask,” Cavanaugh said. “I really want to inspire both sides.”

When asked how he got so wise, Cavanaugh said it’s a family thing.

“Well, I think it would be from my mom. She’s very smart. And my dad, he’s a hard worker. And I’m a hard worker,” he said.



Cavanaugh even gave a little preview of what is to come Wednesday.

“It goes a little something like this: I inspire others to change the world. Because the pandemic left so many in need, I decided to make care packs to help elderly people in my community. And that’s all I can tell you,” he said.