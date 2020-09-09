79-year-old bikes 500 miles for local cause

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 500-mile bike ride may seem like plenty… even for a younger crowd. But 79-year-old John Farr says he’s up for the task — and this isn’t his first time — as a member of Habitat for Humanity, Farr has been biking for the organizations “Bike 2 Build” yearly fundraiser in Clearfield County for 19 years. Starting on Friday, Farr will bike across Central PA for 8 days. He says age can’t stop him and neither will a pandemic.

Farr says “I love it its goof fortune, maybe some good habits that have gotten me to this place and I just feel really fortunate to be able to do it… I think Habitat is important out here and there’s a lot of housing need. And decent housing leads to better outcomes for families in a lot of ways.”

Last year he raised over $17,000. Farr will be starting his ride on 2nd Street near the Clearfield County Courthouse on Friday at 2 p.m. He’ll be ending at Dubois City Park where there will be a landing celebration. Organizers say all are welcome to join in on both events.

More information about Bike2Build can be found here.

