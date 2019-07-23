7 well-known businesses for sale for $2.5 million in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of the most well-known businesses in State College are up for sale.

Hotel State College and Company tells WTAJ the sale includes 7 turnkey businesses on the corner of West College Ave. and South Allen Street.

Those include: The Corner Room, Spats at the Grill, Bill Pickle’s Tap Room, Zeno’s Pub, The Basement Nightspot, Chumley’s and the 13-room Hotel State College.

Right now, they are listed at $2.5 million, which includes the liquor license.

The managing partners are Joe Shulman and John Cocolin.

Shulman, who is also the CEO of Hotel State College and Company, released a statement saying, “Several of our partners have been involved as owners since 1986 and are at a position in their lives where they want to retire.” He went on to say, “Through new ownership, we are confident that the business will continue to thrive for many more years to come.”

Shulman says they’re hoping to keep on all 250 employees through the transition.

The building, owned by the Friedman family, is not for sale.