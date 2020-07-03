667 new COVID-19 cases reported in PA, 22 new in our central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed over 600 new cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing totals over 88,000.

As of Friday, there are 667 new cases from the day before, bringing the state total to 88,741. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have confirmed at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 715,403 people have tested negative.

There are 6,746 COVID-19 related deaths, up 34 from yesterday.

Of the 88,741 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 78%, or roughly 68,000 Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 911 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region, 22 new cases from yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 254, the DOC is reporting 181 of them are prisoners in Huntingdon SCI.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

24% are ages 50-64; and

27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,888 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,323 cases among employees, for a total of 21,211 at 706 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,583 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 6,745 of our total cases are in health care workers.