BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – At just six-years-old, Tuukka has some big plans.

Mondays through Fridays, he’s a full time first-grader, but on the weekends, he’s running his new tie dye business, called Tie Dye by Tuukka.

“We don’t do them when I get back home from school since my mom has to work all day,” explained Tuukka.

The custom t-shirt orders have been pouring in, as the little designer has already made close to 150 shirts.

“Papa helps me fold the shirts, and my mom helps me mail them,” said Tuukka.

As for what he’s doing with all the money, Tuukka is giving back to the community, while also saving up for a new hot set of wheels.

“I’m mostly giving away most of the money to charity, but the rest of the money I’m saving up for a $2,000 Lamborghini. It’s going to look like a normal Lamborghini… but green,” said Tuukka.

According to his piggy bank, Tuukka already has $320 saved up for his dream car, and donated $375 to Your Safe Haven Inc. The non-profit organization is dedicated to assisting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“It’s a place where you can help people stay safe and stuff,” shared Tuukka.

Executive Director Susan Hawthorne says her heart was overwhelmed when little Tuukka handed her the money.

“Every donation we receive is amazing whether it’s 10 cents, or $375, or more. But the fact that a child at such an early age is thinking in such a giving way, he’s going to do a lot of good,” said Hawthorne.

Hawhorne calls Tuukka a giving soul, as he not only leaves a stain on his tie dye shirts, but an imprint on the hearts around him.

If you’d like to help Tuukka get closer to buying his dream car, click here to buy a tie dye shirt.