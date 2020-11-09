$6 million in federal funding for expansion of US 219 in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Six million dollars in funding has been secured by the Appalachian Program Development (APD) to upgrade the last two-lane section of U.S. 219 in Somerset County to a four-lane highway.

The studies are intended to advance the portion of U.S. 219 from the southern end of the Meyersdale Bypass to the northern end of the soon-to-be completed U.S. 219/Interstate 68 interchange near Old Salisbury Road in Maryland.

“Continuing work on this important corridor is critical,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Improving this section of roadway will not only create a safer connection between Somerset and Interstate 68 but will also help spur economic growth for the entire region.”

While design funds have been secured, there are currently no construction funds identified