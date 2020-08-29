$6.5 million granted to local airports

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded grants to two airports in the area, with a total of over $6.5 million.

The Altoona-Blair County Airport in Blair County will receive $1,411,352 and the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Westmoreland County will receive $5,159,843.

The grants include funding from the CARES Act.

“As the aviation industry faces unprecedented challenges, these FAA Airport Improvement Program grants will provide much-needed support to the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and the Altoona-Blair County Airport,” said Congressman John Joyce.