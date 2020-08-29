$6.5 million granted to local airports

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded grants to two airports in the area, with a total of over $6.5 million.

The Altoona-Blair County Airport in Blair County will receive $1,411,352 and the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Westmoreland County will receive $5,159,843.

The grants include funding from the CARES Act.

“As the aviation industry faces unprecedented challenges, these FAA Airport Improvement Program grants will provide much-needed support to the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and the Altoona-Blair County Airport,” said Congressman John Joyce.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss