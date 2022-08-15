PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 55th Annual Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival will be going on from Sunday, August 14th until Saturday, August 20th.

Various vendors, kids’ activities, live bands, and magic shows will be happening throughout the week. Sheila Schreckengost is the chairman of the Groundhog Festival and she is looking forward to all the events as well as seeing members of the Punxsutawney community.

“We have entertainment lined up for every night of the week, children’s entertainment for during the day, dinosaurs, crafts, vendors, food. I guess my favorite part of the event is the fact that we get to see many many people from our community and outside the community. And Just hope to have a lot of people out here to check things out,” Schreckengost said.

One of the entertainers is Billy Heh and he comes all the way from Pittsburgh to perform. He also is looking forward to performing as well as meeting new people.

“Well, here I’ll be doing two separate different things. I’ll be doing balloon art for kids and even the young adults and whatnot and also magic shows. I do a magic show each day that I am here. I think my favorite thing to do is just to interact with people. I like to Interact with the audience and meet different people. I think that one of the benefits of the job I have is that I get to meet a lot of interesting people,” Heh said.

Full List of events:

Monday, August 15th

10 a.m. -6 p.m. – Magic Mike Bounce Inflatables (Inflatables are free from 10 a.m. – Noon)

12:30 p.m. – Billy Heh Magic

1:30 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit

2:30 p.m. – Billy Heh Balloons

3:30 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit

6 – 8:30 p.m. – Bridges Eagles Tribute Band (An intermission is scheduled from 7 – 7:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, August 16th

10:00-6:00 – Magic Mike Bounce Inflatables (Inflatables are free from 10 a.m. – Noon)

12:30 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit

1:30 p.m. – Billy Heh Magic

3 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit

4 p.m. – Billy Heh Balloons

6 – 8:30 p.m. – Saddle Up (An intermission is scheduled from 7 – 7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, August 17th

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Magic Mike Bounce Inflatable (Inflatables are free from 10 a.m. – Noon)

12:30 p.m. – Billy Heh Magic

1:30 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit

2:30 p.m. – Billy heh Balloons

3:30 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit

6 – 8:30 p.m. – Velveeta – 80’s Tribute (An intermission is scheduled from 7 – 7:30 p.m.)

Thursday, August 18th

10 a.m. -6 p.m. – Magic Mike Bounce Inflatable (Inflatables are free from 10 a.m. – Noon)

Noon – Sack Race/ Hula Hoop Relay Race

1:30 p.m. – Ridiculous Nicholas Stage Show

2:30 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit

5-6 p.m. – Ridiculous Nicholas Show

7 – 9:30 p.m. – Jess Zimmerman Band (An intermission is scheduled from 8 – 8:30 p.m.)

Friday, August 19th

10 a.m. -6 p.m. – Magic Mike Bounce Inflatable (Inflatables are free from 10 a.m. – Noon)

Noon – Ninja Obstacle Course

1:30 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit

2:30 p.m. – Ridiculous Nicholas Strolling

3:30 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit

4:30 p.m. – Ridiculous Nicholas Stage Show

5:30 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit

6 p.m. – Ridiculous Nicholas Strolling

7 – 9:30 p.m. – Uptown Band (An intermission is scheduled from 8 – 8:30 p.m.)

Saturday, August 20th

10 a.m. -6 p.m. – Magic Mike Bounce Inflatable (Inflatables are free from 10 a.m. – Noon)

Noon – 2:30 p.m. – Kenton Stitch Band (An intermission is scheduled from 1 – 1:30 p.m.)

2 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit

3 p.m. – Ridiculous Nicholas Stage Show

4 p.m. – Wonderzones Children’s Museum/Dinosaur Exhibit

5 p.m. – Ridiculous Nicholas Strolling

7 – 9:30 p.m. – Rick K Road Trip (An intermission is scheduled from 8 – 8:30 p.m.)

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The event is taking place back at last year’s location, Yoder’s Antique Mall, 14342 Rt. 36 Punxsutawney.