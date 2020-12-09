52 years of service: Hollidaysburg FD announces passing of Fire Marshal

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department in Hollidaysburg has announced the death of the Hollidaysburg fire marshal and department president David Zeek.

Zeek was in various roles within the department over the course of 52 years, including fire chief, deputy chief, and trustee. He also served as a Pennsylvania state fire inspector.

In the community, Zeek was a shuttle driver for the Jaffa Shrine, where he transported children to their hospital visits.

“Dave will be remembered by us all as a leader, mentor, teacher and great friend,” the fire department said in a Facebook post.

WTAJ is working to get arrangement details for a firefighter sendoff.

