50 thousand PA residents download COVID alert app within first day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced the availability of the COVID Alert PA app that can notify users if they may have been exposed to COVID-19 without revealing their identity or location.

Since the announcement, 50,000 Pennsylvanians have downloaded the app, and the governor is encouraging more to follow suit.

“The more people who download the app, the more effective it will be in helping to stop the spread of COVID. Please download it today and make your phone part of the fight,” Wolf said.

The app’s features include an interactive COVID-19 symptom checker, opt-in for alerts for potential exposures to the virus, updates on the latest public health data about COVID-19 in PA and advice for what to do if you have a potential exposure to COVID-19.

The app does not use GPS, location services, or any movement or geographical information. It will never collect, transmit or store personal information. In other words, it is completely anonymous.

If there is a match, COVID Alert PA may send an alert after taking into account the date, duration of exposure and the Bluetooth signal strength.