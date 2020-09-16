50 student-athletes at PSU test positive for COVID-19

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the latest round of COVID-19 testing, 50 student-athletes at Penn State have tested positive for the virus.

This round of testing is from the period between Sept. 5 and Sept. 11. In total, 859 tests were conducted.

The test results from student-athletes are included in the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. In the last round of testing, 48 student-athletes tested positive.

Penn State athletics released the following statement: