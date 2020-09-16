50 student-athletes at PSU test positive for COVID-19

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the latest round of COVID-19 testing, 50 student-athletes at Penn State have tested positive for the virus.
This round of testing is from the period between Sept. 5 and Sept. 11. In total, 859 tests were conducted.
The test results from student-athletes are included in the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. In the last round of testing, 48 student-athletes tested positive.
Penn State athletics released the following statement:
The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance. Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been assigned to isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been determined to be close contacts of positive individuals, even if asymptomatic.Penn State Athletics
We expect our student-athletes and staff to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups.