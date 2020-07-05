4th of July brings back some normalcy

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 4th of July is a day set aside to remember the nation’s birth. We often spend it picnicking with family and friends and later on with fireworks. This year lots of people were glad to see a bit of normalcy return.

From the grill to the gatherings to the lake at Canoe Creek State Park, many locals and visitors came out to soak up the sun this holiday.

Rachel Sibold came back home to Central PA to visit her family after moving away. She says “I love being outdoors. I love being where the sun is shining, being out with family…that means a lot to me, family.”

As the night went on, families and groups crowded at People’s Natural Gas Field for fireworks, food, and live music. A representative from the James Van Zandt Veteran Medical Center says they were one sponsor among many who were proud that the “Fabulous Fourth” continued amid the pandemic. Public Relations Representative and veteran, Adam Cyr says “just that support from our employees, specifically out of out 900 employees, about 350 of them are veterans. So we’re extremely grateful for them to out tonight.” And those who gathered to watch the fireworks were grateful for another memorable Independence Day.