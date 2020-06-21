464 new COVID-19 cases reported by DOH, 4 additional deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total near 82,000.

As of Sunday, there are 464 new cases from the day before, bringing the state total to 81,730. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 576,015 people have tested negative.

There are 6,423 COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the 81,730 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 77%, or roughly 62,500 Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 747 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region. The Pennsylvania Departement Of Health did not update the county-by-county numbers for Sunday, June 21, 2020.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 240, the DOC is reporting 174 of them are prisoners in Huntingdon SCI.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,066 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,047 cases among employees, for a total of 20,113 at 663 distinct facilities in 49 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,384 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 6,212 of our total cases are in health care workers.