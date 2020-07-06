450 new COVID-19 cases reported as PA totals reach 90,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed over 400 new cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing totals over 90,000.

As of Monday, there are 450 new cases from Saturday, bringing the state total to 90,304. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have confirmed at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 743,020 people have tested negative.

There are 6,754 COVID-19 related deaths, up one from Sunday.

Of the 90,304 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 78% of Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 949 cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region, eight new cases from Sunday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 254, the DOC is reporting 181 of them are prisoners in Huntingdon SCI.

The Wolf administration recommends that Pennsylvanians who have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area with high amounts of COVID-19 cases to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,933 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,351 cases among employees, for a total of 21,284 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,593 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 6,824 of our total cases are in health care workers.