450 mile runner raising money for cancer makes stop in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — 15 miles every day… for 30 days… across 30 states… all to raise money for the American Cancer Society. That’s exactly what Long Island resident Matteo DeVincenzo is doing to honor those impacted by cancer.

DeVincenzo says he chose running to endure a form of hardship on his own and to get outside his comfort zone.

The 450 mile runner spent time in our region on Thanksgiving as his run led him to family in State College.

“My Aunt Trish and grandma are two of the people that have dealt with cancer and currently deal with cancer. So, it was important for me to see them while on this journey,” says DeVincenzo.

When he started running on November 21, his campaign goal was $5,000. He’s since surpassed that amount.

He says he’ll continue raising money until he finishes running in Las Vegas on December 20.