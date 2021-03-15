400-year-old tree crashes onto Milesburg house with two people home

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A giant, 400-year-old oak tree that measured 13 ft. around, fell onto a Milesburg house with two people home.

According to the man that lives there Keith Taylor, no one was hurt.

“She described it as a tornado, it was just that loud,” said Taylor.

Taylor says when the tree fell, he had just pulled into the garage, while his girlfriend was towards the back of house.

“Limbs came through the ceiling in two rooms. A bathroom it broke through and a closet,” said Taylor.

While the tree had been leaning a little bit, Taylor says he hadn’t expected it to fall.

“I mean it’s something you worry about, but we’ve had it checked every year, every other year for the past several years. Nobody thought it was going to fall from the roots up by any means,” said Taylor.

Despite the damage, Taylor says he’s finding it’s more about the tree’s presence that will be missed on the street.

“The tree just provided shade for the neighborhood. I mean we have a neighbor that just pulled in and said it’s like a monument in Milesburg everybody knows the Oak tree,” said neighbor and father, Dick Taylor.

His wife Nancy Taylor says it’s been around for as long as she can remember.

“We grew up around the tree. It was the home base for many a childhood games so there’s a lot of memories,” she said.

But thanks to an in-law of Taylor’s collecting acorns from the tree for the past 30 years, he says it will live on.

“I’ve got grandchildren from this tree which are probably about 15 to 20 feet high by now, so this tree will live on as it should,” said Allen Ryen.