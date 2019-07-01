40 tons of trashed pulled from Pacific Ocean

(CNN) — 40 tons!

That’s how much junk an ocean clean-up group just pulled out of the Pacific

To put it in perspective, that’s equal to about 7 fully grown elephants.

Take a look at the video.

That’s called a “ghost net” and they’re basically massive nets that drift for decades pulling in plastic, wildlife, and even ships.

Animals that get caught in this are often killed.

Roughly 380 thousand animals are killed every year by these things.

Along with the ghost net, this haul pulled up everything from detergent bottles, beer crates, cleaning bottles, plastic furniture, buckets, and toys.

Ocean Voyages Institute, a nonprofit organization, went out on a 25-day cleanup mission in an area called the North Pacific Subtropical Convergence Zone — which is more commonly known as the Pacific Gyre between California and Hawaii.

The area collects huge amounts of plastics because there are so many ocean currents coming together in that one area.