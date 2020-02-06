4-year-old Round Rock ISD student with special needs gets off bus unnoticed

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock ISD is investigating after a four-year-old with special needs went missing.

Matthew Puebla was upset when his daughter Isabella didn’t get off the bus.

He said he couldn’t get a straight answer from the driver or bus assistant.

It turns out, she was still at school.

The district said she hopped off the bus unseen.

Puebla had a message for all teachers on Tuesday night:

“Once you put the children on the bus, just wait until the bus ends up leaving, so we all know our kids are secured on the bus before they take off.”

On Wednesday, RRISD said that both the bus driver and bus monitor had been immediately removed of duty and have been recommended to HR for termination.

“They will not be returning,” the school district said.