4-H STEM Robotics club using Grant Money to Expand

The Centre County 4-H Robotics club says it’s the only one of it’s kind in the area and wants to add more teams.

Emma Servey and her teammates on the Centre County 4-H Robotics high school team built a robot.

They use hand controllers to make it do pull-ups and more.

“We pick up those yellow balls back there and one of the many tasks is to shoot them into that thing we’ve been shooting it into,” Servey, said. “There’s a low goal, a main goal and the inner goal.”

She says working on the team has helped her with life skills.

Such as learning how to lead a group through important “STEM”, science, technology, engineering and mathematics, skills.

“Computerized design, where it’s basically making blueprints online, we CATTED our whole entire robot,”Servey, said.

Bill Jester, Mentor for the group says they were given a $7,500 grant from the State Department of AG, and will use to attract new teams that want to join.

Teams of 10 to 12 people can apply on their website, and can be given money for equipment to build the robots and for registration fees.

Jester says outside the State College Area School District there’s not a lot of STEM opportunities, like robotics.

“We’re hoping to make connections with Penns Valley, Philipsburg Osceola, and Bald Eagle,” Jester, said.

The Centre County 4-H robotics club hopes to host their first competition in Centre County, on November 7th at Bellefonte High School.