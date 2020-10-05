4 firefighters injured in apartment fire in Pittsburgh

BETHESDA, Md. (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump will be discharged Monday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as he continues to battle the novel coronavirus, according to a tweet he sent Monday afternoon.

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life," Trumped tweeted. "We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago."