CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The 37th annual Hope Fire Co. car, truck and bike show is set to take place on Independence weekend.

The event takes place on Sunday, July 3 and registration starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. It’s the largest car show in the tri-county and is located on PA Route 219 in Northern Cambria, PA. The awards will be handed out at 4 p.m.

The celebration also has a full turkey dinner, basket auction, 50/50 raffle, fire displays, and live demonstrations. There will also be live music by DJ Tommy Gunnz.

For more information about the event you can contact Matt 814-244-7108 or Pete 814-659-9140.