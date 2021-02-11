$370,000 state grant to fund new full surgical equine hospital in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Centre County is one step closer to getting their very own full equine surgical hospital.

Today legislators announced a $370,000 state grant to fund the facility’s construction.

“Representative Benninghoff and Irvin and I got together and shook a few trees and pounded a few desks and between us we were able to come up with this investment to really help grow jobs here in Pennsylvania,” said Senator Jake Corman.

According to Senator Corman, the new medical center will not only benefit horse owners, but the entire community as the project will mean jobs for its construction as well as to help run it.

“We will hire more support staff and more veterinarians,” said Dr. Catherine Radtke.

Senator Corman says he has high hopes for the facility as the horse industry is a growing one.

Which is what Representative Rich Irvin says sparked the need for a proper medical facility.

“It’s important that we have the medical facilities to take care of the large animals here in Centre County,” said Irvin.

But with Abington Equines current sized hospital, it simply doesn’t allow veterinarians the ability to perform every procedure necessary to treat the horses brought through their barn doors.

This has forced them to send many away.

“If you have major surgical needs you have to go either to the Philadelphia area to the Penn Vet school down or to Somerset or possibly up to Ithaca. Now imagine if you individuals were sick and had to go that far,” said Corman.

But that trip Dr. Radtke says some horses don’t have time for.

“They can actually pass on the trailer so it literally means life and death for some of our patients,” said Radtke.

According to Dr. Radtke they’re looking to break ground this coming spring and hope to be fully up and running by this time next year.