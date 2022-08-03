MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The “Tobias Bickel House” was built in 1720, more than half a century before the Declaration of Independence was signed and almost a century before Lebanon County, where the home currently sits, was established.

It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now more than 300 years from when it was built, according to its Zillow listing, it’s up for sale.

The inside of the home harkens back to the building’s past with stone and wood floors, fireplaces, and wood-beamed ceilings. The garage was originally a log barn, and a log house was relocated from New Holland and attached to the Bickel House to provide extra living space, according to the Zillow listing.

According to an article from The Daily News, the Tobias Bickel House was moved half a mile north from its original location to its current one.

The new site was chosen for its geography, which allowed the home to be placed in front of a hill, the article says.

Nestled among the trees on N. Locust Street, the nearly 3,400-square-foot home has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. It sits on a 1.62-acre lot.

The house is currently listed at $569,000 after the price was cut on Aug. 1.

See the full listing here.