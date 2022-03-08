UPDATE: As of 10:15 a.m., 511PA reported lane restrictions have been lifted.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash that occurred Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on US 219 northbound around the water dam curve, just one mile south of the St. Michael/Sidman exit.

Crews are still on scene as of 9:20 a.m., and Cambria County 911 said there is a lane restriction in place.

Dunlo Fire Department, St. Michael Fire Department, Richland Fire Department, Forest Hills EMS, Ebensburg EMS and Adams Township Police Department all responded.

There is no word yet on the severity of the injuries.