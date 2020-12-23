3 Philadelphia officers under investigation in 2001 arrest

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three Philadelphia police officers have been reassigned pending an internal investigation into a 2001 arrest and shooting.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that this decision comes after an investigation by the Innocence Project and the District Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit who raised concerns about whether the officers fabricated evidence, planted a gun, and arrested Tremaine Hicks under false pretenses.

Officer Martin Vinson and Sgt. Dennis Zungolo have been placed on restricted duty and the identity of the third officer has not been released.

Vinson has not responded to requests for comment and Zungolo referred questions to John McGrody, vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5. McGrody did not return calls Tuesday.

THE LATEST