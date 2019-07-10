3 juveniles in custody after house fire kills 11-year-old boy

PITTSTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say three juveniles have been taken into custody following an early morning fire that killed an 11-year-old boy in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Police say firefighters were dispatched to a two-story Pittston home shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday and carried out 11-year-old Aiden Middlemiss.

He was rushed by ambulance to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, where Luzerne County Coroner Dan Hughes pronounced him dead.

Firefighters said five other people escaped, three of them by jumping from second-floor windows.

Investigators, including a state police fire marshal, focused on the porch under the boy’s bedroom, where a neighbor’s surveillance camera caught a flash and then a fireball.

No information was immediately available about the juveniles taken into custody or what charges they might face.