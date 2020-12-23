$3.6 million budget passed for Bedford Borough

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) —The Bedford Borough Council has passed a $3.6 million dollar budget for 2021.

Other than paying police, fire and EMS through the general fund, a large portion of that money will go towards renovating the Bedford Borough Building which will house various departments.

Upgrades to the existing building will be complete by mid-2021. Residents will see an 8% property tax increase as part of the 2021 budget.

For homes costing $200k, $780 in property taxes annually will now increase to $840 per year.

