$3.5 million grant to aid in job preparation for young people

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa, (WTAJ) — On Tuesday, Representative Frank Burns announced a $3.5 million grant in federal funding that will go toward job training for teens and young adults across the state.

The training is through the 2020 State/Local Internship Program, an eight-week, full-time paid work program that provides job training in industries such as health care, business services, transportation, manufacturing, logistics and information technology.

Burns says the grant is state-wide but will go a long way in helping Cambria County continue to develop.

“Job training is a crucial element in economic development and this program is another key step in getting the trained workforce we’ll need for the economic opportunities that are coming,” Burns said. “Helping student land hands-on work experience is exactly what Cambria County needs to continue building our region back to what it once was.”

If you are interested in applying, you can find out more information by calling Burns’ Ebensburg office at 814-472-8021.