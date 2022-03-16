STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A week of events leading up to the anniversary of the death of Osaze Osagie began on Monday in State College.

The 3/20 Coalition, founded in the wake of Osagie’s death, is hosting seven “days of action” to commemorate the three-year anniversary.

The events kicked off at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in downtown State College, where community members participated in a rededication ceremony.

Community members cleaned up the memorial and remade signs to honor Osagie, who was shot and killed by State College police after a mental health check escalated.

Other events will include the opening of The Osaze Art Exhibition at the Schlow Centre Region Library, a community movie night and the very first recognized “Osaze Osagie Day of Unity” on Sunday.

“It’s good to see the community showing solidarity and honoring the space,” said Tierra Williams, Chair of the 3/20 Coalition. “We fought for the proclamation, and we’re fighting for different things, so hopefully the community, the greater community, can recognize this as a day of unity.”

More information about the events can be found on the 3/20 Coalition’s Facebook page.