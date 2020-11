STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the tree officially in place, downtown State College is set for the lights this on Nov. 20.

The 25th annual tree lighting ceremony comes with a twist this year as residents will be tuning in from home with a virtual live stream on YouTube.

State College said this is in an effort to avoid crowds and maintain social distancing.

The live stream begins at 6:30 p.m. and will include a tour of the downtown lights, music from carolers, and a visit from Santa himself.