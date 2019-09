STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A total of 22 citations were issued for purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of liquor, malt or brewed beverages, on August 31.

Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., PSP along with Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement conducted a minor patrol in the city of State College, College Township, Pa.

One citation was issued for carrying a false identification card.