2020 Grange Fair canceled

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2020 Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair is canceled, according to the event’s website and Facebook page.

In a letter by President Ben Haagan and on behalf of the Centre County Grange Fair Committee, the reasoning for the cancellation was said to be over concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic

“The health and safety of our tenting and RV families, fairgoers, staff, concessionaires, sponsors and entertainers is of utmost importance. It is clear to us, the Grange Fair Committee, that we would be unable to adhere to the CDC mandates of social distancing protocols at this time,” said Haagen in the letter.

The letter ended on a positive note with hopes for a 2021 Grange Fair.

The 146th Annual Grange Fair was planned for August 21st – 29th. It is the only remaining tenting fair in the country with 1,000 tents and 1,500 RVs that become a home away from home for many families for an entire week every August.