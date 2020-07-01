2020 Elk County Fair Canceled

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Elk County Fair announced on Wednesday that the 2020 fair has been canceled.
According to the fairs social media account, the 250 individual limit on mass gatherings instituted by the county makes it impossible for the fair to occur.
As of June 30th, 2020, the limits on the orders from the Governor have not been lifted or changed and it appears that there will be no changes in the near future. We appreciate everyone’s support and can’t wait to see you in 2021. Thank you.Elk County Fair Inc.