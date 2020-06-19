2020 Clearfield County Fair Cancelled

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Fair announced Friday morning that the 2020 fair has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement on the fairs’ social media account states that the cancellation is due to the 250 individual limit on mass gatherings instituted by the Green Phase county reopening.

We have waited as long as possible to see if this order would be amended or lifted. Unfortunately, as of today, it has not and does not appear that any changes will be made in the near future. This does not allow the Clearfield County Fair and Park Board to produce and prepare for the fair as scheduled. Statement from Clearfield County Fair



The Clearfield County Fair is scheduled to return in August 2021. For further event information, visit the Clearfield County Fair Facebook page.