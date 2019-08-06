2019 Sturgis Rally begins Friday

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Sturgis is getting busier and busier as we speak. Bikers from all around world are gathering together to ride.

Friday officially begins the 79th annual Sturgis Rally and Main Street is getting pretty busy around here and the bikers are rolling in.

“I rode in yesterday from Sioux Falls and today we are going to go see the sights,” Zahrenhusen said.

Terry has been riding since he was 9 years old and has been attending the Sturgis Rally every year since 2013.

Rider, Jennifer Hartmann, is a first time Sturgis goer.

“This is my first-time in Sturgis, I came with veterans. I’m pleasantly surprised with everything that’s been Sturgis. People think that Sturgis has had a mystique for a long time as being kind of rough, it’s really for everybody, there’s so much here for everybody, the most friendly people in the world,” Hartmann said.

People from all over the country are making the trip to celebrate the rally. Even as far away as Hawaii.

“This is our second year and we just come and enjoy friends with friends. We got family now and just having a good time, it’s not the destination it’s the journey getting here,” Okumure said.

Vendors are up and running, the music is playing but getting to meet new people and seeing old faces seems to be the real treat.

“It’s just a big meet up and just being around all the motorcycles and all the fun people watching it’s just a blast,” Zahrenhusen said.

“Meeting people is the best thing though, you know Hawaiian style, aloha spirit,” Okumure said.

The rally starts Friday, August 2, and ends on Sunday the 11. To stay updated on the events going on each day, you can go to these links.