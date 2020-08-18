$200k in impact grants awarded to local organizations

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The United Way of Blair County has announced their 22 grant recipients for 2020-21, totaling to $200,000.
The United Way invests campaign proceeds into impact grant awards, which are given to non-profits and human service programs in Blair County that focus on meeting needs for health, education, financial stability and emergency needs.
“Now more than ever so many families are struggling in our community due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michelle Moyer, Interim Executive Director. “Because of our donors’ generous support, we can work together to get Blair County back on its feet and change the stories of thousands of individuals right here at home.”
The list of recipients are below:
- 24/7 Disaster Relief Services – American Red Cross of Pennsylvania Mountains serving Blair County
- Community-Based Mentoring – Big Brothers Big Sisters
- SMART Mentoring – Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Leadership Blair County Youth – Blair County Chamber Foundation
- Housing Counseling Program – Blair County Community Action Program
- Mountain Lion BackPack Program – Blair County Community Action Program
- Bright Futures – Blair Regional YMCA
- Home Delivered Meals – Blair Senior Services
- Emergency Financial Assistance Program – Catholic Charities
- Scarlet Dragon Packs – Central Pennsylvania Community Foundation
- PA 211 Resource Management – CONTACT Altoona
- Evolution Expressions Arts for Healing Program
- Evolution Expressions Family Shelter Family Services Incorporated
- Teen Center and Shelter – Family Services Incorporated
- Victim Services Program – Family Services Incorporated
- After School Program – Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation
- Healing Patch – Home Nursing Agency Foundation
- WIC Rides – Home Nursing Agency WIC Program
- Cribs for Kids Program – Lung Disease Foundation of Central PA, Inc.
- Legal Services for Victims of Domestic Violence, Sexual Violence & Intimidation – MidPenn Legal Services
- Child Development and Early Learning Education – The Learning Lamp
- Risk Reduction Program – UPMC Altoona Partnership for a Healthy Community