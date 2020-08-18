$200k in impact grants awarded to local organizations

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The United Way of Blair County has announced their 22 grant recipients for 2020-21, totaling to $200,000.

The United Way invests campaign proceeds into impact grant awards, which are given to non-profits and human service programs in Blair County that focus on meeting needs for health, education, financial stability and emergency needs.

“Now more than ever so many families are struggling in our community due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michelle Moyer, Interim Executive Director. “Because of our donors’ generous support, we can work together to get Blair County back on its feet and change the stories of thousands of individuals right here at home.”

The list of recipients are below: