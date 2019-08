Police in Bedford county are investigating after three rows of hay bales were set on fire.

According to police, that fire broke out around 2 o’clock Friday morning on Stein Road in Everett.

When crews arrived, they found the roughly 2000 bales fully engulfed.

We’re told two commercial tractors-trailers were also parked between the rows. Only one of those vehicles was able to be saved.

The damage is estimated at $160,000.