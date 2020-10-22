$200 stolen from a man who was overdosing, charges filed in Blair County

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have charged a man that reportedly gave fentanyl to a victim and stole $200 from his wallet while he was overdosing, struggling to breathe.

Police say that 29-year-old Michael Liebal is facing various charges after police say he supplied a Hollidaysburg man with fentanyl-laced drugs that caused him to overdose before stealing his money and then calling the police for help.

According to the complaint, a friend of the man had shown up as Liebal was leaving the Hollidaysburg home. He reportedly told the witness he had to leave and to just put the victim in the bathtub with cold water.

When Hollidaysburg police arrived on June 18, just before 4:30 p.m. they say the witness was on the phone with the victim when he suddenly went silent so he came to the house to check on him. The witness let police into the home where the victim was found in the bathtub. Police took the victim to the nearby kitchen floor where he had a pulse and difficult breathing and gave him a dose of Naloxone in an attempt to save his life. A green bag with needles, a spoon, and a baggie with drugs was found on the living room floor.

The witness then explained what had happened from his point of view and described the maroon Dodge truck that Liebal was driving. Later that evening police located and stopped the truck and made contact with Liabel.

Liabel claimed he went to the victim’s house to pick him up to take him to his son’s baseball game. He told police that he was the man who called for help for the overdosing victim.

In July, police spoke to the victim who said he had taken whatever it was that Liabel gave him in the green bag. He stated that he didn’t know Liabel very well and they only talked a handful of times.

Police then received a search warrant for the victim’s cell phone and found texts between the two started a few days before the incident, asking if he had anything or could find anything and discussing having extra money.

Charges were filed on Sept. 30, 2020, with the victim and witness both being subpoenaed in the case against Liebal.