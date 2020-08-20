$20 million to help PA schools provide services to students with disabilities

Custodian Doug Blackmer wipes down a desk in a classroom at the Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf is dedicating $20 million to help 678 education agencies in Pennsylvania provide education services for students with disabilities.

This funding is to help the students with disabilities that have experienced a negative impact due to COVID-19 and will potentially face additional challenges throughout the new school year.

$15 million of the total funding comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund and $5 million comes from the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s federal funding through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

“This critical funding will help schools as they work with their students with special needs to rebuild skills and behaviors that were diminished during the COVID-19 shutdown,” said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera.

The funding will allow education services to:

Provide enhanced synchronous (real-time) instruction to bolster remote services and supports for students with complex needs; and

Provide services and supports to students with disabilities who experienced a loss in skills and behavior and/or a lack of progress due to the mandatory school closures

The list of grant recipients can be found here.