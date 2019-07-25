2-year-old gets “Happy Birthday Loser” birthday cake

(WTAJ) — Birthdays are a time of pure celebration, and there are only a few short years of your life that you won’t remember… But this is a moment to never forget.

Melin Jones wanted to celebrate her daughter’s 2nd birthday, but time wasn’t on her side. She quickly asked the person behind the counter to write “Happy Birthday Lizard” on a cake, as her daughter Liz was given the nickname “Lizard.”

Without haste, she took the cake and headed straight to the checkout, while assuming, “What could go wrong?”

Jones had a good laugh though. As did her husband. They took to social media to share one heck of a story and made sure to remind us all that “Lizard”, the 2-year-old, had no idea of what was actually going on, or what the cake actually said.

Sure, she could have stopped and looked at the cake, but some of life’s best jokes come in a sudden rush.

Happy Birthday, Lizard!!!