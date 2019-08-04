2 women wounded by gunfire at party attended by hundreds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say two women were wounded by gunfire at a northeast Philadelphia pool party that “got out of hand” with hundreds of attendees after the event was posted on Instagram.

Officers investigating a noise complaint Saturday night found that the homeowner had allowed a family friend to host a “reunion party” with live music, a bounce house and a swimming pool as well as alcoholic beverages.

The officers heard gunfire from the rear of the location and tried to get there but were “bombarded by fleeing partygoers” and couldn’t locate the offenders. A 20-year-old woman shot in the upper thigh was found under a tree. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. An 18-year-old woman shot in the kneecap was treated and released. Police are investigating.