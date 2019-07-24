Breaking News
2 sentenced in death of veteran, 85, found in shallow grave

by: Associated Press

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A man and woman have been sentenced to prison in the death of an 85-year-old Korean War veteran found buried in a shallow grave behind a northwestern Pennsylvania apartment complex.

The Erie Times-News reports that 34-year-old Antonio McLaurin and 29-year-old Elizabeth Taylor were both sentenced Tuesday to six to 15 years after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Vincent Force was living with them before he was found dead a year ago of malnutrition and bedsores.

McLaurin’s attorney said his client wanted “to reiterate to the court that he truly did care for Mr. Force.”

Taylor tearfully apologized, saying, “We can’t take back what happened.”

Her attorney, Gene Placidi, said it appeared the pair became overwhelmed with the effort it took to care for Force.

