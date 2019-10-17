2 people facing prostitution charges in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are facing prostitution charges after they’re arrested at a State College hotel.

According to the Centre Daily Times, 26-year-old Taylor Randall of Johnstown and 41-year-old Edward Lewis of New Jersey were arrested at the Ramada Wednesday, October 16.

An undercover Ferguson Township police officer says Randal used an online sex forum to invite him to their room.

Police say Lewis and Randal were working together and were both charged with a misdemeanor of promoting prostitution. The two are in the Centre County Prison with a hearing set for Wednesday, October 23.