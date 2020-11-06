2 Pennsylvania men charged for courthouse bomb threat

JIM THORPE, Penn. (AP) — Pennsylvania authorities say two Carbon County men have been charged for allegedly calling in a bomb threat that led to a courthouse evacuation.

Pennlive reports that charges were filed Wednesday against Jason Bracero and Christopher Ohl for a bomb threat called in on Oct. 21 that resulted in the evacuation of the courthouse and nearby businesses in Jim Thorpe.

District Attorney Michael S. Greek said in a press release that Ohl was scheduled for a urine test at the county’s Adult Probation Office but told a co-worker, Bracero, that he might not pass.

Bracero allegedly offered to call in a bomb threat.