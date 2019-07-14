2 men open fire at Philadelphia playground, wounding 7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say two men opened fire at a crowded west Philadelphia playground, wounding seven people.

Police say several hundred people were at Baker Playground in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood, where a cookout and basketball games were taking place when the gunfire began just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

One person was shot several times, while others were wounded in the arms or legs or had graze wounds to the face or head. All were reported in stable condition.

Philadelphia’s police commissioner, Richard Ross, said the 18- to 25-year-old shooters weren’t firing at each other, but into the crowd. The motive remains unknown. Officers found 20 shell casings at the scene.

On Father’s Day, one man was killed and five other people were wounded during a party at a southwest Philadelphia playground.