1st COVID-19 death reported at SCI Smithfield

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Corrections is reporting the first COVID-19 related death of an inmate at SCI Smithfield.

The 77-year-old inmate had underlying medical conditions and was transported to a hospital in Clearfield County. He was serving a 10-20 year sentence for aggravated indecent assault of a child, according to the DOC.

SCI Smithfield is reporting 25 active COVID-19 cases for inmates and 39 active cases for staff.

“We are experiencing the same thing that our counties are experiencing, and we are following very strict procedures to mitigate the virus’ impact on our state prisons,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said. “I’ve directed our staff to act aggressively and quickly when inmates report influenza-like illnesses, and that includes isolating and quarantining inmates, locking down units or entire prisons as needed, conducting regular cleanings and even 72-hour deep cleanings in order to protect staff and inmates.”

