Man exposes himself to two teens in women’s changing room

CURWENSVILLE Pa. (WTAJ) – A Glen Campbell man has been charged after exposing himself to two teenage girls in a women’s changing room at Curwensville Lake.

According to a criminal complaint, the two juvenile females were in the changing room when a white male with dark facial hair entered the room and proceeded to expose himself and make obscene gestures.

After yelling at the man to leave, the two teenagers reported the incident to the security office and informed them that the man was still down at the lake near the beach area.

State Police responded to the incident and interviewed 19 year-old Daniel Heitzenrater in the parking lot near the changing area. He admitted to being in the changing room and when asked what he did inside the room he replied “I pulled it out”.

He admitted what he did was wrong but said that he had a wedgie. Heitzenrater’s mother related that her son was out on bail for a similar incident in Jefferson County.

Heitzenrater has been charged with Indecent Exposure, Disorderly Conduct, and Open Lewdness.