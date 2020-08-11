18-year-old shot with pellet gun during argument

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old male was shot twice with a pellet gun in Reynoldsville in July, according to state police.

Police said that they were dispatched to Penn Highlands Dubois on July 14 around 3:30 a.m. for a male with two gunshot wounds.

According to police, upon arrival they found that an argument had occurred earlier in the evening between two individuals that resulted in the 18-year-old being shot twice with a pellet gun.

The victim had minor injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss