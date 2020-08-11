18-year-old shot with pellet gun during argument

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old male was shot twice with a pellet gun in Reynoldsville in July, according to state police.

Police said that they were dispatched to Penn Highlands Dubois on July 14 around 3:30 a.m. for a male with two gunshot wounds.

According to police, upon arrival they found that an argument had occurred earlier in the evening between two individuals that resulted in the 18-year-old being shot twice with a pellet gun.

The victim had minor injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.